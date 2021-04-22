Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $125.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

