Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,675 shares of company stock worth $68,687,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

