Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $501,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.15 and a 200 day moving average of $205.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.