Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys Shares of 685 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,688,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1,474.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,019. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

PD stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

