Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.