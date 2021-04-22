Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $212.35 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 948,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,721 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 28.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $212,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.47. 4,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

