Legacy Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $417.66. The stock had a trading volume of 280,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.