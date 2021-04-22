Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $338.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $208.33 and a 12-month high of $342.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

