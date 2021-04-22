Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $101.98 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

