LGO Token (LGO) Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, LGO Token has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. LGO Token has a market cap of $24.80 million and $331,602.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGO Token coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00094510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00661442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.35 or 0.08129968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00050026 BTC.

LGO Token Coin Profile

LGO Token (CRYPTO:LGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGO Token’s official website is lgo.group . LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts . The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

LGO Token Coin Trading

