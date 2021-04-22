LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 241 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.18% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $51,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,379. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

