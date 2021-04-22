LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.70. 849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,588. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

