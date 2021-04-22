LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,995 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after buying an additional 2,363,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after buying an additional 2,330,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 44,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,931,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.