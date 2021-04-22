LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $96.71 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 3.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $96,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $18.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,468.76. 1,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,361.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,222.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $980.01 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

