Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives $13.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

LILA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. 4,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,430. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

