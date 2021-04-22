Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LILA. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILA opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 247,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.