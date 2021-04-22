Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 9,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

LMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.