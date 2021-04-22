Lincoln Capital Corp Buys New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zillow Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $137.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,818. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

