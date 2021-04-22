Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 693 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $201.63. 126,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.16 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

