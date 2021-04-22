Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) is Defender Capital LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,730 shares during the quarter. Lineage Cell Therapeutics makes up about 4.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 792,095 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 23,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,079. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

