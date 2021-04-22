Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,608.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,608 ($21.01) and last traded at GBX 1,586 ($20.72), with a volume of 43103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,588 ($20.75).

The company has a market cap of £950.08 million and a PE ratio of 84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.91.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 65,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total value of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

