Lisk (LSK) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Lisk has a total market cap of $663.53 million and $44.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $5.19 or 0.00009467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003088 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,783,172 coins and its circulating supply is 127,852,904 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.