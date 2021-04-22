Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LAD traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.20. 300,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.92.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.