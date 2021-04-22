LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.44

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

