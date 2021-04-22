Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,537. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

