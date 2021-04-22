Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.20. 340,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,320. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.