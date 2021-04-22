LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Decreased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

LKQ stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

