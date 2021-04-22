LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Shares Down 0.3%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 272,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 121,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAO)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

