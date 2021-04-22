Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Plans $2.60 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.60 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

LMT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $387.24. 1,344,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.08.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

