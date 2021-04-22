Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $387.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.81.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.