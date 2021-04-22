Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $387.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
