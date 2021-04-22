LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LNSPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

