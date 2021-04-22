Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.02

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.02 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 70.60 ($0.92). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 574,985 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £279.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.27.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

