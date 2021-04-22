Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,495 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Insiders sold a total of 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.