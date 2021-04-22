Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jamf by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Jamf by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,473,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,283 shares of company stock worth $11,670,758 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.