Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

