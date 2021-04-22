Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.