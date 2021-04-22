Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 59.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $23,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

