Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Albany International by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Albany International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 101,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

