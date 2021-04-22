Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

