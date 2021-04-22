Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after buying an additional 2,368,522 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 2,247,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

FBP opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

