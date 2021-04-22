Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 3.0% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. United Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.34. 676,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

