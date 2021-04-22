Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lifted by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.94. 32,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.16 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

