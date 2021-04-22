LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

