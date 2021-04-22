LPL Financial LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

