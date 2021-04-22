LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

