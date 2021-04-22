LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $843.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

