LPL Financial LLC Sells 20,424 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in The Timken by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 478,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.