LPL Financial LLC Sells 462 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

