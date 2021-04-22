LTO Network Price Tops $0.51 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $143.43 million and $15.97 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00068209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.02 or 0.00663827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.35 or 0.07971606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049918 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,863 coins and its circulating supply is 280,615,338 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

