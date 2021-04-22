Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.73.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.74. The company had a trading volume of 161,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.43. The stock has a market cap of C$10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

